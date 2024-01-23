Hello User
Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages faces stock market decline

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 1259.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1256.35 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Stock Price Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages' stock opened at 1262.85 and closed at 1259.1. The highest price of the day was also 1262.85, while the lowest price was 1262.85. The market capitalization of the company is 164,071.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1380.45, and the 52-week low is 550. The BSE volume for the day was 51 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:21 AM IST Varun Beverages share price update :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1256.35, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹1259.1

Varun Beverages stock is currently priced at 1256.35. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.22 and a net change of -2.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value.

23 Jan 2024, 11:10 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range

Varun Beverages stock reached a low price of 1244.75 and a high price of 1278.4 on the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 10:40 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1251.35, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹1259.1

Varun Beverages stock is currently priced at 1251.35, experiencing a percent change of -0.62 and a net change of -7.75. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value.

23 Jan 2024, 10:34 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Varun Beverages1249.55-9.55-0.761380.45550.0162328.95
23 Jan 2024, 10:14 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Varun Beverages reached a low of 1251.9 and a high of 1278.4 on the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST Varun Beverages share price NSE Live :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1254, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹1259.1

The current data of Varun Beverages stock shows that its price is 1254. There has been a percent change of -0.41, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -5.1, suggesting a decrease of 5.1 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

23 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.89%
3 Months24.6%
6 Months57.51%
YTD1.9%
1 Year104.5%
23 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1259.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Varun Beverages on the BSE, a total of 51 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1259.1.

