Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages faces stock market decline

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages' stock opened at ₹1262.85 and closed at ₹1259.1. The highest price of the day was also ₹1262.85, while the lowest price was ₹1262.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹164,071.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1380.45, and the 52-week low is ₹550. The BSE volume for the day was 51 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Varun Beverages
|1249.55
|-9.55
|-0.76
|1380.45
|550.0
|162328.95
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.89%
|3 Months
|24.6%
|6 Months
|57.51%
|YTD
|1.9%
|1 Year
|104.5%
On the last day of trading for Varun Beverages on the BSE, a total of 51 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1259.1.
