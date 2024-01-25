Hello User
Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages' stocks take a hit in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -1.63 %. The stock closed at 1266.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1245.95 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Stock Price Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages opened at 1255 and closed at 1270.8. The stock had a high of 1272 and a low of 1253.75. The market capitalization of the company is 164825.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1380.45, while the 52-week low is 550. The BSE volume for the day was 100131 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.43%
3 Months29.09%
6 Months56.94%
YTD2.38%
1 Year102.85%
25 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Varun Beverages share price NSE Live :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1245.95, down -1.63% from yesterday's ₹1266.55

Varun Beverages stock is currently priced at 1245.95, showing a decrease of 1.63% in the stock price. The net change is -20.6, indicating a decline in the stock value.

25 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1268.55, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹1270.8

Varun Beverages stock currently has a price of 1268.55 with a net change of -2.25 and a percent change of -0.18. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

25 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1270.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Varun Beverages on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 100,131. The closing price for the stock was 1,270.8.

