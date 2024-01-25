Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages' stocks take a hit in trading today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹1255 and closed at ₹1270.8. The stock had a high of ₹1272 and a low of ₹1253.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹164825.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1380.45, while the 52-week low is ₹550. The BSE volume for the day was 100131 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.43%
|3 Months
|29.09%
|6 Months
|56.94%
|YTD
|2.38%
|1 Year
|102.85%
Varun Beverages stock is currently priced at ₹1245.95, showing a decrease of 1.63% in the stock price. The net change is -20.6, indicating a decline in the stock value.
Varun Beverages stock currently has a price of ₹1268.55 with a net change of -2.25 and a percent change of -0.18. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Varun Beverages on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 100,131. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,270.8.
