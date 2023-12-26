Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages sees stock gains today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages had an open price of ₹1297.55 and a close price of ₹1291.1. The stock had a high of ₹1297.55 and a low of ₹1226.5. The market capitalization of Varun Beverages is ₹160,732.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1380.45 and the 52-week low is ₹550. The stock had a trading volume of 220,743 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Varun Beverages stock is currently priced at ₹1248.3, with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 11.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.7%
|3 Months
|25.22%
|6 Months
|61.68%
|YTD
|87.3%
|1 Year
|79.44%
The current data for Varun Beverages stock shows that the stock price is ₹1237.15. There has been a percent change of -4.18, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -53.95, indicating a decrease of ₹53.95 in the stock price. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.
On the last day, Varun Beverages had a trading volume of 220,743 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1291.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!