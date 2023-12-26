Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages sees stock gains today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages had an open price of ₹1297.55 and a close price of ₹1291.1. The stock had a high of ₹1297.55 and a low of ₹1226.5. The market capitalization of Varun Beverages is ₹160,732.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1380.45 and the 52-week low is ₹550. The stock had a trading volume of 220,743 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.