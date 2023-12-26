Hello User
Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages sees stock gains today

2 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 0.9 %. The stock closed at 1237.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1248.3 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages had an open price of 1297.55 and a close price of 1291.1. The stock had a high of 1297.55 and a low of 1226.5. The market capitalization of Varun Beverages is 160,732.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1380.45 and the 52-week low is 550. The stock had a trading volume of 220,743 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:48 AM IST Varun Beverages share price update :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1248.3, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹1237.15

Varun Beverages stock is currently priced at 1248.3, with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 11.15.

26 Dec 2023, 09:37 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week12.7%
3 Months25.22%
6 Months61.68%
YTD87.3%
1 Year79.44%
26 Dec 2023, 09:07 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1237.15, down -4.18% from yesterday's ₹1291.1

The current data for Varun Beverages stock shows that the stock price is 1237.15. There has been a percent change of -4.18, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -53.95, indicating a decrease of 53.95 in the stock price. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

26 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1291.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Varun Beverages had a trading volume of 220,743 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1291.1.

