Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages' Stock Slumps in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 1266.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1258.85 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Stock Price Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Varun Beverages had an opening price of 1265.95 and a closing price of 1266.55. The stock reached a high of 1265.95 and a low of 1221. The market capitalization of the company is 163,564.89 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 1380.45 and a 52-week low of 550. The total BSE volume for the day was 145,191 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1258.85, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹1266.55

The current data of Varun Beverages stock shows that the stock price is 1258.85. There has been a percent change of -0.61, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.7, suggesting a decrease of 7.7 in the stock price. Overall, the current data indicates a small decline in the stock price of Varun Beverages.

26 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1266.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Varun Beverages on the BSE had a volume of 145,191 shares and closed at a price of 1,266.55.

