Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages soars in trading today

2 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 0.8 %. The stock closed at 1237.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1247 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Stock Price Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : Varun Beverages had an open price of 1259 and a close price of 1237.15 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 1259 and a low of 1233.65. The market capitalization of Varun Beverages is 162,012.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1380.45 and the 52-week low is 550. The BSE volume for the stock was 67,286 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1247, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹1237.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Varun Beverages is 1247. There has been a 0.8% percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 9.85, further confirming the positive movement in the stock price.

27 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1237.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Varun Beverages recorded a BSE volume of 67,286 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,237.15.

