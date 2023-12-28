Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

Hello User
Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 28 Dec 2023, by -1.09 %. The stock closed at 1250.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1236.55 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Varun Beverages opened at 1249.95 and closed at 1250.2. The stock reached a high of 1250.7 and a low of 1235. The market capitalization of the company is 160,654.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1380.45, while the 52-week low is 550. The BSE volume for the stock was 105,195 shares.

28 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1250.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Varun Beverages on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 105,195. The closing price for the stock was 1250.2.

