Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Varun Beverages opened at ₹1249.95 and closed at ₹1250.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1250.7 and a low of ₹1235. The market capitalization of the company is ₹160,654.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1380.45, while the 52-week low is ₹550. The BSE volume for the stock was 105,195 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.