Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages' Stock Surges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:24 AM IST
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 28 Nov 2023, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 1067.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1069.1 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages

On the last day of trading, Varun Beverages opened at 1056.05 and closed at 1053.9. The stock reached a high of 1073.1 and a low of 1056.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Varun Beverages is 138,762.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1074.95 and the 52-week low is 545.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 34,550 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:24 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1069.1, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹1067.55

The current data for Varun Beverages stock shows that the price is 1069.1. There has been a percent change of 0.15, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.55, suggesting a small positive shift in the stock's price.

28 Nov 2023, 10:11 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range

Varun Beverages stock reached a low price of 1060.15 and a high price of 1075 on the current day.

28 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates

28 Nov 2023, 09:45 AM IST Varun Beverages share price update :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1071.1, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹1067.55

The current stock price of Varun Beverages is 1071.1, with a net change of 3.55 and a percent change of 0.33. This indicates that the stock has increased slightly in value.

28 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.37%
3 Months20.23%
6 Months25.52%
YTD61.53%
1 Year81.7%
28 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1068.05, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹1053.9

The current data for Varun Beverages stock shows that the stock price is 1068.05, with a percent change of 1.34 and a net change of 14.15. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

28 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1053.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Varun Beverages had a trading volume of 34,550 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1053.9 per share.

