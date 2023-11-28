Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages' Stock Surges in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, Varun Beverages opened at ₹1056.05 and closed at ₹1053.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1073.1 and a low of ₹1056.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Varun Beverages is ₹138,762.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1074.95 and the 52-week low is ₹545.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 34,550 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Varun Beverages stock shows that the price is ₹1069.1. There has been a percent change of 0.15, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.55, suggesting a small positive shift in the stock's price.
Varun Beverages stock reached a low price of ₹1060.15 and a high price of ₹1075 on the current day.
The current stock price of Varun Beverages is ₹1071.1, with a net change of 3.55 and a percent change of 0.33. This indicates that the stock has increased slightly in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.37%
|3 Months
|20.23%
|6 Months
|25.52%
|YTD
|61.53%
|1 Year
|81.7%
The current data for Varun Beverages stock shows that the stock price is ₹1068.05, with a percent change of 1.34 and a net change of 14.15. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.
On the last day, Varun Beverages had a trading volume of 34,550 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹1053.9 per share.
