Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 29 Dec 2023, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 1236.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1239.95 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Stock Price Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages opened at 1239.85 and closed at 1236.55. The stock had a high of 1247.8 and a low of 1222.5. The market capitalization of the company is 161,096.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1380.45, while the 52-week low is 550. The BSE volume for the stock was 40,377 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1236.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Varun Beverages on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 40,377. The closing price for the day was 1236.55.

