Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹1239.85 and closed at ₹1236.55. The stock had a high of ₹1247.8 and a low of ₹1222.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹161,096.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1380.45, while the 52-week low is ₹550. The BSE volume for the stock was 40,377 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST
Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1236.55 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Varun Beverages on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 40,377. The closing price for the day was ₹1236.55.