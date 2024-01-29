 Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Stock Surges in Today's Trading | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Stock Surges in Today's Trading

4 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2024, 11:34 AM IST
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 1258.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1267 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Stock Price TodayPremium
Varun Beverages Stock Price Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : Varun Beverages opened at 1265.95 and closed at 1266.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1265.95 and a low of 1221 during the day. The market capitalization of Varun Beverages is 163,564.89 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1380.45 and 550 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 145,191 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:34:24 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Varun Beverages1257.1-1.75-0.141380.45550.0163309.77
29 Jan 2024, 11:20:42 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range

Varun Beverages stock had a low price of 1250 and a high price of 1277 on the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 11:16:10 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1267, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹1258.85

Varun Beverages stock is currently priced at 1267, representing a 0.65 percent increase in value. The stock has seen a net change of 8.15, indicating moderate volatility in the market.

29 Jan 2024, 10:42:03 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Varun Beverages1264.55.650.451380.45550.0164271.1
29 Jan 2024, 10:31:36 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price NSE Live :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1255.75, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹1258.85

The current data shows that the stock price of Varun Beverages is 1255.75. There has been a percent change of -0.25, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.1, suggesting a decrease of 3.1 in the stock price.

29 Jan 2024, 10:29:28 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range

Varun Beverages stock reached a low of 1250 and a high of 1277 on the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 09:59:11 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1268.75, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹1258.85

The current stock price of Varun Beverages is 1268.75 with a percent change of 0.79 and a net change of 9.9. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.79% or 9.9 points.

29 Jan 2024, 09:56:00 AM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:35:36 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.22%
3 Months28.73%
6 Months57.07%
YTD1.66%
1 Year102.86%
29 Jan 2024, 09:12:50 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price NSE Live :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1250, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹1258.85

Based on the current data, the stock price of Varun Beverages is 1250. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.7%, resulting in a net change of -8.85.

29 Jan 2024, 08:20:37 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1266.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Varun Beverages had a volume of 145,191 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,266.55.

