Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Stock Surges in Today's Trading

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : Varun Beverages opened at ₹1265.95 and closed at ₹1266.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1265.95 and a low of ₹1221 during the day. The market capitalization of Varun Beverages is ₹163,564.89 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1380.45 and ₹550 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 145,191 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Varun Beverages
|1257.1
|-1.75
|-0.14
|1380.45
|550.0
|163309.77
Varun Beverages stock had a low price of ₹1250 and a high price of ₹1277 on the current day.
Varun Beverages stock is currently priced at ₹1267, representing a 0.65 percent increase in value. The stock has seen a net change of 8.15, indicating moderate volatility in the market.
|Varun Beverages
|1264.5
|5.65
|0.45
|1380.45
|550.0
|164271.1
The current data shows that the stock price of Varun Beverages is ₹1255.75. There has been a percent change of -0.25, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.1, suggesting a decrease of ₹3.1 in the stock price.
Varun Beverages stock reached a low of ₹1250 and a high of ₹1277 on the current day.
The current stock price of Varun Beverages is ₹1268.75 with a percent change of 0.79 and a net change of 9.9. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.79% or 9.9 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.22%
|3 Months
|28.73%
|6 Months
|57.07%
|YTD
|1.66%
|1 Year
|102.86%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Varun Beverages is ₹1250. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.7%, resulting in a net change of -8.85.
On the last day of trading, Varun Beverages had a volume of 145,191 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,266.55.
