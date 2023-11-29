Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages sees stock gains today

On the last day of trading, Varun Beverages had an opening price of ₹1075 and a closing price of ₹1067.55. The stock hit a high of ₹1075 and a low of ₹1047.45 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹137,443.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1074.95, while the 52-week low is ₹545.5. The BSE volume for the day was 50,409 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Varun Beverages stock shows that the price is ₹1068.65 with a percent change of 1.02. This means that the stock has increased by 1.02% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 10.75, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹10.75 in value. Overall, these numbers suggest that Varun Beverages stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
The low price of Varun Beverages stock today was ₹1062.65, while the high price reached ₹1073.5.
The current data for Varun Beverages stock shows that the price is ₹1057.9. There has been a percent change of -0.9, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.65, implying a decline in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.2%
|3 Months
|17.26%
|6 Months
|28.61%
|YTD
|60.29%
|1 Year
|79.15%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Varun Beverages is ₹1057.9. There has been a 0.9% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -9.65.
On the last day, Varun Beverages had a trading volume of 50,409 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹1,067.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!