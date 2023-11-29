Hello User
Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages sees stock gains today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:21 AM IST
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 1.02 %. The stock closed at 1057.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1068.65 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages

On the last day of trading, Varun Beverages had an opening price of 1075 and a closing price of 1067.55. The stock hit a high of 1075 and a low of 1047.45 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 137,443.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1074.95, while the 52-week low is 545.5. The BSE volume for the day was 50,409 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1068.65, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹1057.9

The current data of Varun Beverages stock shows that the price is 1068.65 with a percent change of 1.02. This means that the stock has increased by 1.02% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 10.75, indicating that the stock has increased by 10.75 in value. Overall, these numbers suggest that Varun Beverages stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

29 Nov 2023, 10:10 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Varun Beverages stock today was 1062.65, while the high price reached 1073.5.

29 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Varun Beverages share price update :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1057.9, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹1067.55

The current data for Varun Beverages stock shows that the price is 1057.9. There has been a percent change of -0.9, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.65, implying a decline in the stock price.

29 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.2%
3 Months17.26%
6 Months28.61%
YTD60.29%
1 Year79.15%
29 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1057.9, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹1067.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of Varun Beverages is 1057.9. There has been a 0.9% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -9.65.

29 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1067.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Varun Beverages had a trading volume of 50,409 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1,067.55.

