Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages sees bullish trading today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages had an opening price of ₹1250 and a closing price of ₹1258.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1277 and a low of ₹1250. The market capitalization of the company is ₹164,974.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1380.45 and the 52-week low is ₹550. A total of 251,761 shares were traded on the BSE.
The low price of Varun Beverages stock today was ₹1265.05, while the high price was ₹1280.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.17%
|3 Months
|23.45%
|6 Months
|57.83%
|YTD
|2.64%
|1 Year
|104.35%
