Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages sees bullish trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 0.86 %. The stock closed at 1258.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1269.7 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Stock Price Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages had an opening price of 1250 and a closing price of 1258.85. The stock reached a high of 1277 and a low of 1250. The market capitalization of the company is 164,974.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1380.45 and the 52-week low is 550. A total of 251,761 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Varun Beverages stock today was 1265.05, while the high price was 1280.

30 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.17%
3 Months23.45%
6 Months57.83%
YTD2.64%
1 Year104.35%
30 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1258.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Varun Beverages on the BSE, a total volume of 251,761 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 1258.85.

