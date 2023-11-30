Hello User
Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages sees upward trend in trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:22 AM IST
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 30 Nov 2023, by 1.19 %. The stock closed at 1056.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1068.95 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages

On the last day, the open price of Varun Beverages was 1067, and the close price was 1057.9. The stock reached a high of 1073.5 and a low of 1046.95. The market capitalization of the company is 137,950.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1075, while the 52-week low is 550. The BSE volume for the day was 35,704 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 10:22 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1068.95, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹1056.4

The stock price of Varun Beverages is currently 1068.95, with a percentage change of 1.19 and a net change of 12.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

30 Nov 2023, 10:16 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Varun Beverages stock is 1058.7, while the high price is 1070.5.

30 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Varun Beverages share price update :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1066.75, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹1056.4

The stock price of Varun Beverages is currently at 1066.75. It has experienced a percent change of 0.98, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 10.35, suggesting a positive movement.

30 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.22%
3 Months14.61%
6 Months25.21%
YTD60.42%
1 Year85.12%
30 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1061.8, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹1057.9

The current stock price of Varun Beverages is 1061.8, with a 0.37 percent increase and a net change of 3.9. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight rise in value recently.

30 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1057.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Varun Beverages on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 35,704. The closing price for the day was 1057.9.

