Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages sees upward trend in trading

On the last day, the open price of Varun Beverages was ₹1067, and the close price was ₹1057.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1073.5 and a low of ₹1046.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹137,950.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1075, while the 52-week low is ₹550. The BSE volume for the day was 35,704 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Varun Beverages is currently ₹1068.95, with a percentage change of 1.19 and a net change of 12.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
The current day's low price for Varun Beverages stock is ₹1058.7, while the high price is ₹1070.5.
The stock price of Varun Beverages is currently at ₹1066.75. It has experienced a percent change of 0.98, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 10.35, suggesting a positive movement.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.22%
|3 Months
|14.61%
|6 Months
|25.21%
|YTD
|60.42%
|1 Year
|85.12%
The current stock price of Varun Beverages is ₹1061.8, with a 0.37 percent increase and a net change of 3.9. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight rise in value recently.
On the last day of trading for Varun Beverages on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 35,704. The closing price for the day was ₹1057.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!