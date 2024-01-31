Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2024

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Varun Beverages opened at ₹1276.85 and closed at ₹1269.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1282.6 and a low of ₹1241.4. The market capitalization of the company is ₹162,525.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1380.45 and the 52-week low is ₹550. The BSE volume for the day was 119,012 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.