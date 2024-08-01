Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages' stock opened at ₹1603.8 and closed at ₹1576.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1620.75, while the low was ₹1575. The market capitalization stands at ₹205013.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1707.1, and the 52-week low is ₹796. The BSE volume for the day was 161,858 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1780.0, 12.82% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹910.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1977.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Buy
|8
|7
|8
|8
|Hold
|2
|3
|2
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 67.66% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 161 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1620.75 & ₹1575 yesterday to end at ₹1577.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.