Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2024, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 1576.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1577.7 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages' stock opened at 1603.8 and closed at 1576.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1620.75, while the low was 1575. The market capitalization stands at 205013.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1707.1, and the 52-week low is 796. The BSE volume for the day was 161,858 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1780.0, 12.82% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 910.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1977.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6667
    Buy8788
    Hold2323
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
01 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2433 k

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 67.66% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 161 k.

01 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages closed at ₹1576.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1620.75 & 1575 yesterday to end at 1577.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.