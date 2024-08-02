Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages' stock opened at ₹1594.35 and closed at ₹1577.7 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1594.35, while the low was ₹1563.35. The market capitalization of the company was ₹204760.58 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1707.1 and ₹796 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 162732 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1591.12
|Support 1
|1561.17
|Resistance 2
|1607.03
|Support 2
|1547.13
|Resistance 3
|1621.07
|Support 3
|1531.22
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1780.0, 12.96% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹910.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1977.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Buy
|8
|7
|8
|8
|Hold
|2
|3
|2
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1660 k & BSE volume was 162 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1594.35 & ₹1563.35 yesterday to end at ₹1575.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.