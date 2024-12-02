Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 02 Dec 2024, by -1.46 %. The stock closed at 630.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 621 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 629 and closed slightly higher at 630.2, with a daily high of 629.3 and a low of 615.3. The company's market capitalization stood at 210,056.9 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of 682.84 and a low of 418.78. The BSE volume for the day was 306,593 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Dec 2024, 08:50 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1627.1Support 1613.2
Resistance 2635.1Support 2607.3
Resistance 3641.0Support 3599.3
02 Dec 2024, 08:36 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 730.0, 17.55% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 606.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9996
    Buy8889
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
02 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6168 k

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 306 k.

02 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages closed at ₹630.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 629.3 & 615.3 yesterday to end at 621. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.