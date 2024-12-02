Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹629 and closed slightly higher at ₹630.2, with a daily high of ₹629.3 and a low of ₹615.3. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹210,056.9 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹682.84 and a low of ₹418.78. The BSE volume for the day was 306,593 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|627.1
|Support 1
|613.2
|Resistance 2
|635.1
|Support 2
|607.3
|Resistance 3
|641.0
|Support 3
|599.3
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹730.0, 17.55% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹606.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 306 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹629.3 & ₹615.3 yesterday to end at ₹621. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend