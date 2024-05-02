Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages closed today at ₹1515.8, up 2.49% from yesterday's ₹1479

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : Varun Beverages' stock opened at ₹1495 and closed at ₹1485.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1515 and the low was ₹1474.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹192181.81 cr. The 52-week high is ₹1560.3 and the low is ₹700. The BSE volume for the day was 48975 shares.
Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range
The Varun Beverages stock had a low price of ₹1473.25 and a high price of ₹1526.75 on the current day.
Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages closed today at ₹1515.8, up 2.49% from yesterday's ₹1479
Varun Beverages share price closed the day at ₹1515.8 - a 2.49% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1536.1 , 1557.75 , 1588.8. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1483.4 , 1452.35 , 1430.7.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Varun Beverages Live Updates
Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1513.55, up 2.34% from yesterday's ₹1479
The current market price of Varun Beverages has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1505.08 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1530.72. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1530.72 then there can be further positive price movement.
Varun Beverages share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1447.20
|10 Days
|1422.99
|20 Days
|1429.25
|50 Days
|1428.94
|100 Days
|1325.87
|300 Days
|1116.81
Varun Beverages Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Varun Beverages share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Varun Beverages share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Varun Beverages share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1480.0, 2.99% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹735.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1774.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|6
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages share price update :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1525, up 3.11% from yesterday's ₹1479
The current market price of Varun Beverages has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1505.08 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1530.72. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1530.72 then there can be further positive price movement.
Varun Beverages stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹1473.25 and a high of ₹1526.75.
Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1518.65, up 2.68% from yesterday's ₹1479
The current market price of Varun Beverages has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1505.08 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1530.72. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1530.72 then there can be further positive price movement.
Varun Beverages share price NSE Live :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1518.55, up 2.67% from yesterday's ₹1479
The current market price of Varun Beverages has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1505.08 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1530.72. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1530.72 then there can be further positive price movement.
Varun Beverages share price live: Stock Peers
In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have each increased by 0.3% and 0.26%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Varun Beverages
|1517.0
|38.0
|2.57
|1560.3
|700.0
|197090.91
Varun Beverages share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 83.49% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Varun Beverages until 10 AM has increased by 83.49% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at ₹1518.7, up by 2.68%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial in trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Varun Beverages Live Updates
Varun Beverages share price live: Stock Peers
In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have increased by 0.12% and 0.18% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Varun Beverages
|1513.0
|34.0
|2.3
|1560.3
|700.0
|196571.23
Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1515, up 2.43% from yesterday's ₹1479
The current market price of Varun Beverages has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1505.08 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1530.72. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1530.72 then there can be further positive price movement.
Varun Beverages share price live: Price Analysis
Varun Beverages' stock has increased by 1.30% and is currently trading at ₹1498.20. Over the past year, Varun Beverages' share price has surged by 104.74% to ₹1498.20, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.39%
|3 Months
|12.94%
|6 Months
|62.79%
|YTD
|19.61%
|1 Year
|104.74%
Varun Beverages share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1505.08
|Support 1
|1463.93
|Resistance 2
|1530.72
|Support 2
|1448.42
|Resistance 3
|1546.23
|Support 3
|1422.78
Varun Beverages share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1480.0, 0.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹735.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1774.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|6
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages share price Today : Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2287 k
The trading volume yesterday was 4.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 48 k.
Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1485.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1515 & ₹1474.9 yesterday to end at ₹1485.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
