LIVE UPDATES

Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages closed today at ₹1515.8, up 2.49% from yesterday's ₹1479

24 min read . Updated: 02 May 2024, 05:33 PM IST
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 02 May 2024, by 2.49 %. The stock closed at 1479 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1515.8 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Stock Price TodayPremium
Varun Beverages Stock Price Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : Varun Beverages' stock opened at 1495 and closed at 1485.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1515 and the low was 1474.9. The market capitalization of the company is 192181.81 cr. The 52-week high is 1560.3 and the low is 700. The BSE volume for the day was 48975 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 May 2024, 05:33:58 PM IST

Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range

The Varun Beverages stock had a low price of 1473.25 and a high price of 1526.75 on the current day.

02 May 2024, 03:48:35 PM IST

Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages closed today at ₹1515.8, up 2.49% from yesterday's ₹1479

Varun Beverages share price closed the day at 1515.8 - a 2.49% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1536.1 , 1557.75 , 1588.8. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1483.4 , 1452.35 , 1430.7.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

02 May 2024, 03:31:41 PM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates

02 May 2024, 03:15:57 PM IST

Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1513.55, up 2.34% from yesterday's ₹1479

The current market price of Varun Beverages has surpassed the first resistance of 1505.08 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1530.72. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1530.72 then there can be further positive price movement.

02 May 2024, 03:00:00 PM IST

Varun Beverages share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1447.20
10 Days1422.99
20 Days1429.25
50 Days1428.94
100 Days1325.87
300 Days1116.81
02 May 2024, 02:56:08 PM IST

Varun Beverages Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Varun Beverages share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 02:38:31 PM IST

Varun Beverages share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 02:12:15 PM IST

02 May 2024, 02:06:36 PM IST

Varun Beverages share price update :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1525, up 3.11% from yesterday's ₹1479

The current market price of Varun Beverages has surpassed the first resistance of 1505.08 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1530.72. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1530.72 then there can be further positive price movement.

02 May 2024, 01:37:21 PM IST

Varun Beverages share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 01:05:12 PM IST

Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range

Varun Beverages stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 1473.25 and a high of 1526.75.

02 May 2024, 12:39:01 PM IST

Varun Beverages share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 12:26:05 PM IST

02 May 2024, 12:23:18 PM IST

02 May 2024, 12:13:37 PM IST

Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1518.65, up 2.68% from yesterday's ₹1479

The current market price of Varun Beverages has surpassed the first resistance of 1505.08 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1530.72. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1530.72 then there can be further positive price movement.

02 May 2024, 11:40:37 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 11:22:06 AM IST

02 May 2024, 11:20:52 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price NSE Live :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1518.55, up 2.67% from yesterday's ₹1479

The current market price of Varun Beverages has surpassed the first resistance of 1505.08 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1530.72. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1530.72 then there can be further positive price movement.

02 May 2024, 11:15:56 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price live: Stock Peers

In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have each increased by 0.3% and 0.26%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Varun Beverages1517.038.02.571560.3700.0197090.91
02 May 2024, 10:50:53 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 83.49% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Varun Beverages until 10 AM has increased by 83.49% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at 1518.7, up by 2.68%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial in trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.

02 May 2024, 10:35:12 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 10:16:02 AM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates

02 May 2024, 09:55:06 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price live: Stock Peers

In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have increased by 0.12% and 0.18% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Varun Beverages1513.034.02.31560.3700.0196571.23
02 May 2024, 09:38:59 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1515, up 2.43% from yesterday's ₹1479

The current market price of Varun Beverages has surpassed the first resistance of 1505.08 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1530.72. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1530.72 then there can be further positive price movement.

02 May 2024, 09:17:56 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price live: Price Analysis

Varun Beverages' stock has increased by 1.30% and is currently trading at 1498.20. Over the past year, Varun Beverages' share price has surged by 104.74% to 1498.20, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.39%
3 Months12.94%
6 Months62.79%
YTD19.61%
1 Year104.74%
02 May 2024, 08:48:17 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11505.08Support 11463.93
Resistance 21530.72Support 21448.42
Resistance 31546.23Support 31422.78
02 May 2024, 08:31:08 AM IST

02 May 2024, 08:15:33 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price Today : Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2287 k

The trading volume yesterday was 4.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 48 k.

02 May 2024, 08:01:45 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1485.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1515 & 1474.9 yesterday to end at 1485.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

