Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹1528.9 and closed at ₹1509.55, with a high of ₹1537.2 and a low of ₹1495. The market capitalization stood at ₹195040.71 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1707.1 and ₹828.2 respectively. The BSE recorded a volume of 102360 shares traded.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1780.0, 18.59% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹910.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1977.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1967 k & BSE volume was 44 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1537.2 & ₹1495 yesterday to end at ₹1500.95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.