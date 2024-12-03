Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹624.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹621. The stock reached a high of ₹644.2 and a low of ₹622.25 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹213,793.4 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹682.84 and a low of ₹418.78, with a trading volume of 161,617 shares on the BSE.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The share price of Varun Beverages has decreased by 3.26%, currently trading at ₹612.20. Over the past year, however, the price of Varun Beverages shares has increased by 45.14%, reaching ₹612.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.35%, reaching 24,276.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.18%
|3 Months
|6.88%
|6 Months
|7.96%
|YTD
|27.79%
|1 Year
|45.14%
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|643.38
|Support 1
|621.63
|Resistance 2
|654.57
|Support 2
|611.07
|Resistance 3
|665.13
|Support 3
|599.88
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹730.0, 15.36% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹606.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 161 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹644.2 & ₹622.25 yesterday to end at ₹632.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend