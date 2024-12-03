Hello User
Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 03 Dec 2024, by 1.9 %. The stock closed at 621 per share. The stock is currently trading at 632.8 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 624.95 and closed slightly lower at 621. The stock reached a high of 644.2 and a low of 622.25 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 213,793.4 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 682.84 and a low of 418.78, with a trading volume of 161,617 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 09:19 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The share price of Varun Beverages has decreased by 3.26%, currently trading at 612.20. Over the past year, however, the price of Varun Beverages shares has increased by 45.14%, reaching 612.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.35%, reaching 24,276.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.18%
3 Months6.88%
6 Months7.96%
YTD27.79%
1 Year45.14%
03 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1643.38Support 1621.63
Resistance 2654.57Support 2611.07
Resistance 3665.13Support 3599.88
03 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 730.0, 15.36% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 606.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9996
    Buy8889
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
03 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6373 k

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 161 k.

03 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages closed at ₹621 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 644.2 & 622.25 yesterday to end at 632.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

