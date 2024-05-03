Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages closed today at ₹1506.6, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹1515.8

36 min read . Updated: 03 May 2024, 06:02 PM IST
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 03 May 2024, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 1515.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1506.6 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Stock Price TodayPremium
Varun Beverages Stock Price Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : Varun Beverages saw its open price at 1476.6 and the close price at 1479 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 1526.75 and a low of 1473.25. The market capitalization was recorded at 196963.61 crore with a 52-week high of 1560.3 and a 52-week low of 700. The BSE volume for the day was 41563 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 06:02:22 PM IST

Varun Beverages share price live: Stock Peers

In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have decreased by 0.76% and 0.98% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Varun Beverages1506.6-9.2-0.611560.3700.0195739.73
03 May 2024, 05:36:28 PM IST

Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range

Varun Beverages stock reached a high of 1532.6 and a low of 1503.55 on the current trading day.

03 May 2024, 03:52:23 PM IST

Varun Beverages share price NSE Live :Varun Beverages closed today at ₹1506.6, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹1515.8

Varun Beverages share price closed the day at 1506.6 - a 0.61% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1520.9 , 1536.4 , 1545.35. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1496.45 , 1487.5 , 1472.0.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:47:04 PM IST

Varun Beverages share price Today : Volume traded till 3 PM is 295.51% higher than yesterday

The volume of Varun Beverages traded until 3 PM today is 295.51% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 1506.05, a decrease of -0.64%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 03:33:50 PM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates

03 May 2024, 03:10:15 PM IST

Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1506.5, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹1515.8

Varun Beverages share price is at 1506.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1483.4 and 1536.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1483.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1536.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 03:01:08 PM IST

Varun Beverages share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1447.20
10 Days1422.99
20 Days1429.25
50 Days1428.94
100 Days1325.87
300 Days1118.33
03 May 2024, 02:56:08 PM IST

Varun Beverages Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Varun Beverages share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 02:50:08 PM IST

Varun Beverages share price Today : Volume traded till 2 PM is 706.88% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Varun Beverages until 2 PM is 706.88% higher than yesterday, with the price at 1511.4, showing a slight decrease of -0.29%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could suggest further price declines.

03 May 2024, 02:35:47 PM IST

Varun Beverages share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages reached a peak of 1514.85 and a low of 1503.55 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1510.6 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 1505.2 and 1499.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11515.15Support 11503.85
Resistance 21520.65Support 21498.05
Resistance 31526.45Support 31492.55
03 May 2024, 02:16:05 PM IST

Varun Beverages share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1480.0, 1.88% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 735.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1774.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7776
    Buy8876
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
03 May 2024, 02:06:45 PM IST

Varun Beverages share price NSE Live :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1509.3, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹1515.8

Varun Beverages share price is at 1509.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1483.4 and 1536.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1483.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1536.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 01:46:30 PM IST

Varun Beverages share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is 281.83% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Varun Beverages until 1 PM has increased by 281.83% compared to yesterday. The price of the stock is currently at 1509, showing a slight decrease of -0.45%. Monitoring both the volume and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 01:38:34 PM IST

Varun Beverages share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages reached a peak of 1522.9 and a low of 1511.35 during the previous trading hour. In the most recent hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 1513.7 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1505.5 and 1500.75.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11522.15Support 11510.6
Resistance 21528.3Support 21505.2
Resistance 31533.7Support 31499.05
03 May 2024, 01:05:07 PM IST

Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range

Varun Beverages stock's price fluctuated between a low of 1504.3 and a high of 1532.6 on the current trading day.

03 May 2024, 12:52:57 PM IST

Varun Beverages share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 244.06% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Varun Beverages until 12 AM has increased by 244.06% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 1519.3, up by 0.23%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 12:38:29 PM IST

Varun Beverages share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages reached a high of 1523.2 and a low of 1510.25 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 1515.6 and 1521.3, suggesting a strong positive sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11526.65Support 11513.7
Resistance 21531.4Support 21505.5
Resistance 31539.6Support 31500.75
03 May 2024, 12:26:00 PM IST

Varun Beverages Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Varun Beverages share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 12:20:02 PM IST

Varun Beverages share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1447.20
10 Days1422.99
20 Days1429.25
50 Days1428.94
100 Days1325.87
300 Days1118.33
03 May 2024, 12:15:08 PM IST

Varun Beverages share price NSE Live :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1518.5, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹1515.8

Varun Beverages share price is at 1518.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1483.4 and 1536.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1483.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1536.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:49:21 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 286.53% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Varun Beverages until 11 AM is 286.53% higher than yesterday, with the price at 1516.4, showing a slight increase of 0.04%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 11:38:42 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1518.23 and 1508.78 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1508.78 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1518.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11515.6Support 11504.6
Resistance 21521.3Support 21499.3
Resistance 31526.6Support 31493.6
03 May 2024, 11:25:17 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price update :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1510.55, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹1515.8

Varun Beverages share price is at 1510.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1483.4 and 1536.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1483.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1536.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:12:58 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price live: Stock Peers

In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have decreased by 0.15% and 0.38% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Varun Beverages1506.65-9.15-0.61560.3700.0195746.22
03 May 2024, 11:03:53 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1480.0, 2.29% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 735.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1774.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7776
    Buy8876
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
03 May 2024, 10:48:33 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -5.76% lower than yesterday

The volume of Varun Beverages traded by 10 AM is 5.76% lower than yesterday, with the price at 1515.85, showing no change. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 10:33:36 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages touched a high of 1518.15 & a low of 1508.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11518.23Support 11508.78
Resistance 21522.92Support 21504.02
Resistance 31527.68Support 31499.33
03 May 2024, 10:10:02 AM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates

03 May 2024, 09:57:08 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price live: Stock Peers

In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have both increased by 0.5%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Varun Beverages1516.851.050.071560.3700.0197071.42
03 May 2024, 09:37:13 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1510.6, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹1515.8

Varun Beverages share price is at 1510.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1483.4 and 1536.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1483.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1536.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 09:15:13 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price live: Price Analysis

Varun Beverages stock has experienced a 0.60% increase and is currently trading at 1524.95. Over the past year, Varun Beverages shares have seen a significant rise of 112.11% to reach 1524.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 24.80% to reach 22648.20 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.96%
3 Months13.39%
6 Months63.77%
YTD22.63%
1 Year112.11%
03 May 2024, 08:46:07 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11536.1Support 11483.4
Resistance 21557.75Support 21452.35
Resistance 31588.8Support 31430.7
03 May 2024, 08:35:30 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1480.0, 2.36% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 735.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1774.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7776
    Buy8876
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
03 May 2024, 08:19:20 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price Today : Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2340 k

The trading volume yesterday was 9.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 41 k.

03 May 2024, 08:04:18 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1479 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1526.75 & 1473.25 yesterday to end at 1479. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

