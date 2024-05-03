Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages closed today at 1506.6, down -0.61% from yesterday's 1515.8

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : Varun Beverages saw its open price at ₹1476.6 and the close price at ₹1479 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹1526.75 and a low of ₹1473.25. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹196963.61 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1560.3 and a 52-week low of ₹700. The BSE volume for the day was 41563 shares.
In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have decreased by 0.76% and 0.98% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Varun Beverages
|1506.6
|-9.2
|-0.61
|1560.3
|700.0
|195739.73
Varun Beverages stock reached a high of ₹1532.6 and a low of ₹1503.55 on the current trading day.
Varun Beverages share price closed the day at ₹1506.6 - a 0.61% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1520.9 , 1536.4 , 1545.35. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1496.45 , 1487.5 , 1472.0.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The volume of Varun Beverages traded until 3 PM today is 295.51% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹1506.05, a decrease of -0.64%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Varun Beverages share price is at ₹1506.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1483.4 and ₹1536.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1483.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1536.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1447.20
|10 Days
|1422.99
|20 Days
|1429.25
|50 Days
|1428.94
|100 Days
|1325.87
|300 Days
|1118.33
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Varun Beverages share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The trading volume of Varun Beverages until 2 PM is 706.88% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹1511.4, showing a slight decrease of -0.29%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could suggest further price declines.
Varun Beverages reached a peak of 1514.85 and a low of 1503.55 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1510.6 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 1505.2 and 1499.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1515.15
|Support 1
|1503.85
|Resistance 2
|1520.65
|Support 2
|1498.05
|Resistance 3
|1526.45
|Support 3
|1492.55
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1480.0, 1.88% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹735.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1774.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|6
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages share price is at ₹1509.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1483.4 and ₹1536.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1483.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1536.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The trading volume of Varun Beverages until 1 PM has increased by 281.83% compared to yesterday. The price of the stock is currently at ₹1509, showing a slight decrease of -0.45%. Monitoring both the volume and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Varun Beverages reached a peak of 1522.9 and a low of 1511.35 during the previous trading hour. In the most recent hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 1513.7 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1505.5 and 1500.75.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Varun Beverages stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹1504.3 and a high of ₹1532.6 on the current trading day.
The trading volume of Varun Beverages until 12 AM has increased by 244.06% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1519.3, up by 0.23%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Varun Beverages reached a high of 1523.2 and a low of 1510.25 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 1515.6 and 1521.3, suggesting a strong positive sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Varun Beverages share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Varun Beverages share price is at ₹1518.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1483.4 and ₹1536.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1483.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1536.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The trading volume of Varun Beverages until 11 AM is 286.53% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹1516.4, showing a slight increase of 0.04%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 1518.23 and 1508.78 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1508.78 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1518.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Varun Beverages share price is at ₹1510.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1483.4 and ₹1536.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1483.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1536.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have decreased by 0.15% and 0.38% respectively.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1480.0, 2.29% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹735.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1774.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
The volume of Varun Beverages traded by 10 AM is 5.76% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹1515.85, showing no change. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Varun Beverages touched a high of 1518.15 & a low of 1508.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have both increased by 0.5%.
Varun Beverages share price is at ₹1510.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1483.4 and ₹1536.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1483.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1536.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Varun Beverages stock has experienced a 0.60% increase and is currently trading at ₹1524.95. Over the past year, Varun Beverages shares have seen a significant rise of 112.11% to reach ₹1524.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 24.80% to reach 22648.20 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.96%
|3 Months
|13.39%
|6 Months
|63.77%
|YTD
|22.63%
|1 Year
|112.11%
The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1536.1
|Support 1
|1483.4
|Resistance 2
|1557.75
|Support 2
|1452.35
|Resistance 3
|1588.8
|Support 3
|1430.7
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1480.0, 2.36% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹735.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1774.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
The trading volume yesterday was 9.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 41 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1526.75 & ₹1473.25 yesterday to end at ₹1479. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
