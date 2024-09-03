Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 03 Sep 2024, by 1.42 %. The stock closed at 1500.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1522.2 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 1495.05 and closed at 1500.95. The stock reached a high of 1533.95 and a low of 1495.05, with a market capitalization of 197802.04 crore. The 52-week range of the stock is between 828.2 and 1707.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 175,500 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Sep 2024, 08:45 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11535.52Support 11500.67
Resistance 21552.18Support 21482.48
Resistance 31570.37Support 31465.82
03 Sep 2024, 08:34 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1780.0, 16.94% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 910.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1977.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6667
    Buy9988
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
03 Sep 2024, 08:17 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 1754 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2320 k

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1578 k & BSE volume was 175 k.

03 Sep 2024, 08:00 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages closed at ₹1500.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1533.95 & 1495.05 yesterday to end at 1522.2. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.