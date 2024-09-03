Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹1495.05 and closed at ₹1500.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1533.95 and a low of ₹1495.05, with a market capitalization of ₹197802.04 crore. The 52-week range of the stock is between ₹828.2 and ₹1707.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 175,500 shares for the day.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1535.52
|Support 1
|1500.67
|Resistance 2
|1552.18
|Support 2
|1482.48
|Resistance 3
|1570.37
|Support 3
|1465.82
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1780.0, 16.94% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹910.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1977.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1578 k & BSE volume was 175 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1533.95 & ₹1495.05 yesterday to end at ₹1522.2. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.