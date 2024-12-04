Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 04 Dec 2024, by -1.86 %. The stock closed at 632.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 621 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 605.95 and closed at 632.80, marking a notable increase. The stock reached a high of 628.50 and a low of 600. With a market capitalization of 210,023 crores, the stock remains resilient, trading significantly above its 52-week low of 422.16, yet below its 52-week high of 682.84. The BSE recorded a volume of 534,068 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6718 k

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 94.76% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 534 k.

04 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages closed at ₹632.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 628.5 & 600 yesterday to end at 621. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.