Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹605.95 and closed at ₹632.80, marking a notable increase. The stock reached a high of ₹628.50 and a low of ₹600. With a market capitalization of ₹210,023 crores, the stock remains resilient, trading significantly above its 52-week low of ₹422.16, yet below its 52-week high of ₹682.84. The BSE recorded a volume of 534,068 shares traded.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 94.76% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 534 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹628.5 & ₹600 yesterday to end at ₹621. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend