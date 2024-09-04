Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Sep 04 2024 09:49:46
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 403.15 -0.78%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.15 -0.62%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 526.00 -1.89%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,080.30 -0.48%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 506.70 -0.46%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Sees Downturn in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Sees Downturn in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2024, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 1500.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1492.25 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 1540.05 and closed at 1522.20, experiencing a high of 1545 and a low of 1498. The company's market capitalization stands at 194,949.75 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 1707.10 and a low of 828.20. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 116,353 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2024, 09:50:09 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: In summary, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have declined by 0.68% and 0.63%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Varun Beverages1485.3-14.95-1.01707.1828.2192972.4
04 Sep 2024, 09:30:42 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹1492.25, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹1500.25

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price is at 1492.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1484.17 and 1529.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1484.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1529.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

04 Sep 2024, 09:17:44 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The share price of Varun Beverages has decreased by 0.62%, currently trading at 1491.00. Over the past year, the company's shares have gained 62.49%, reaching 1491.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 29.45%, rising to 25279.85 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.15%
3 Months-7.35%
6 Months8.72%
YTD21.26%
1 Year62.49%
04 Sep 2024, 08:49:14 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11529.67Support 11484.17
Resistance 21559.58Support 21468.58
Resistance 31575.17Support 31438.67
04 Sep 2024, 08:32:08 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1780.0, 18.65% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 910.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1977.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6667
    Buy9988
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
04 Sep 2024, 08:18:39 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2288 k

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1910 k & BSE volume was 116 k.

04 Sep 2024, 08:03:39 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages closed at ₹1522.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1545 & 1498 yesterday to end at 1500.25. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue