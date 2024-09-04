Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Sees Downturn in Trading Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹1540.05 and closed at ₹1522.20, experiencing a high of ₹1545 and a low of ₹1498. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹194,949.75 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹1707.10 and a low of ₹828.20. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 116,353 shares.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: In summary, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have declined by 0.68% and 0.63%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Varun Beverages
|1485.3
|-14.95
|-1.0
|1707.1
|828.2
|192972.4
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹1492.25, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹1500.25
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price is at ₹1492.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1484.17 and ₹1529.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1484.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1529.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The share price of Varun Beverages has decreased by 0.62%, currently trading at ₹1491.00. Over the past year, the company's shares have gained 62.49%, reaching ₹1491.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 29.45%, rising to 25279.85 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.15%
|3 Months
|-7.35%
|6 Months
|8.72%
|YTD
|21.26%
|1 Year
|62.49%
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1529.67
|Support 1
|1484.17
|Resistance 2
|1559.58
|Support 2
|1468.58
|Resistance 3
|1575.17
|Support 3
|1438.67
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1780.0, 18.65% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹910.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1977.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2288 k
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1910 k & BSE volume was 116 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages closed at ₹1522.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1545 & ₹1498 yesterday to end at ₹1500.25. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.