Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 05 Aug 2024, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 1575.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1574.8 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Aug 2024, 09:17 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: null

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.22%
3 Months-4.8%
6 Months22.29%
YTD27.12%
1 Year91.14%
05 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11584.45Support 11556.4
Resistance 21596.5Support 21540.4
Resistance 31612.5Support 31528.35
05 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1780.0, 13.03% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 910.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1977.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6667
    Buy8788
    Hold2323
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
05 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 1302 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2485 k

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1260 k & BSE volume was 41 k.

05 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages closed at ₹1575.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1581.6 & 1551.95 yesterday to end at 1574.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.