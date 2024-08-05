Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.22%
|3 Months
|-4.8%
|6 Months
|22.29%
|YTD
|27.12%
|1 Year
|91.14%
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1584.45
|Support 1
|1556.4
|Resistance 2
|1596.5
|Support 2
|1540.4
|Resistance 3
|1612.5
|Support 3
|1528.35
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1780.0, 13.03% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹910.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1977.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Buy
|8
|7
|8
|8
|Hold
|2
|3
|2
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1260 k & BSE volume was 41 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1581.6 & ₹1551.95 yesterday to end at ₹1574.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.