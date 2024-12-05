Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹625.6 and closed at ₹621, experiencing a high of ₹630 and a low of ₹612.85. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹209,279.1 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹682.84 and a low of ₹422.16. The BSE recorded a volume of 108,143 shares traded.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|628.22
|Support 1
|611.37
|Resistance 2
|637.53
|Support 2
|603.83
|Resistance 3
|645.07
|Support 3
|594.52
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹730.0, 17.99% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹606.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.35% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 108 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹630 & ₹612.85 yesterday to end at ₹618.7. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend