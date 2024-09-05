Hello User
Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 05 Sep 2024, by 1.47 %. The stock closed at 1500.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1522.35 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 1498 and closed at 1500.25. The stock experienced a high of 1527.5 and a low of 1479.1. With a market capitalization of 197,821.53 crore, the company’s shares traded 130,622 times on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 1707.1, while the 52-week low is 828.2, indicating significant price fluctuations within the year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2024, 08:32 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1780.0, 16.92% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 910.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1977.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6667
    Buy9988
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
05 Sep 2024, 08:19 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2264 k

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 130 k.

05 Sep 2024, 08:01 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages closed at ₹1500.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1527.5 & 1479.1 yesterday to end at 1522.35. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.

