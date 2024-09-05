Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹1498 and closed at ₹1500.25. The stock experienced a high of ₹1527.5 and a low of ₹1479.1. With a market capitalization of ₹197,821.53 crore, the company’s shares traded 130,622 times on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1707.1, while the 52-week low is ₹828.2, indicating significant price fluctuations within the year.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1780.0, 16.92% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹910.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1977.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 130 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1527.5 & ₹1479.1 yesterday to end at ₹1522.35. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.