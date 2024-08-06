Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages' stock opened at ₹1521 and closed at ₹1572.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1549.5, and the low was ₹1500. The market capitalization stands at ₹195573.48 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1707.1 and a low of ₹796. The BSE volume for the day was 368997 shares.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.69% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 368 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1549.5 & ₹1500 yesterday to end at ₹1505.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.