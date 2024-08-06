Hello User
Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 06 Aug 2024, by -4.28 %. The stock closed at 1572.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1505.05 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages' stock opened at 1521 and closed at 1572.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1549.5, and the low was 1500. The market capitalization stands at 195573.48 crore, with a 52-week high of 1707.1 and a low of 796. The BSE volume for the day was 368997 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2580 k

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.69% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 368 k.

06 Aug 2024, 08:05 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages closed at ₹1572.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1549.5 & 1500 yesterday to end at 1505.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

