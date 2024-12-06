Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹618.35 and closed slightly higher at ₹618.55. The stock reached a high of ₹640.3 and a low of ₹615.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹214,216.1 crore, the company's shares traded at a volume of 121,613 on the BSE. The stock's performance remains within a 52-week range, with a high of ₹682.84 and a low of ₹422.16.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹636.05, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹633.45
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price is at ₹636.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹619.63 and ₹644.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹619.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 644.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages' share price has increased by 0.28%, currently trading at ₹635.25. Over the past year, the stock has risen by 47.52% to reach ₹635.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a gain of 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.44%
|3 Months
|5.76%
|6 Months
|5.63%
|YTD
|28.04%
|1 Year
|47.52%
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|644.13
|Support 1
|619.63
|Resistance 2
|654.32
|Support 2
|605.32
|Resistance 3
|668.63
|Support 3
|595.13
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹730.0, 15.24% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹606.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6729 k
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.33% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 121 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages closed at ₹618.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹640.3 & ₹615.65 yesterday to end at ₹633.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend