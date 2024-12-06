Explore
Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
LIVE UPDATES

Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 06 Dec 2024, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 633.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 636.05 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 618.35 and closed slightly higher at 618.55. The stock reached a high of 640.3 and a low of 615.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of 214,216.1 crore, the company's shares traded at a volume of 121,613 on the BSE. The stock's performance remains within a 52-week range, with a high of 682.84 and a low of 422.16.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:30:04 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹636.05, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹633.45

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price is at 636.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 619.63 and 644.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 619.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 644.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 Dec 2024, 09:19:18 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages' share price has increased by 0.28%, currently trading at 635.25. Over the past year, the stock has risen by 47.52% to reach 635.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a gain of 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.44%
3 Months5.76%
6 Months5.63%
YTD28.04%
1 Year47.52%
06 Dec 2024, 08:46:37 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1644.13Support 1619.63
Resistance 2654.32Support 2605.32
Resistance 3668.63Support 3595.13
06 Dec 2024, 08:31:38 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 730.0, 15.24% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 606.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9996
    Buy8889
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
06 Dec 2024, 08:17:06 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6729 k

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.33% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 121 k.

06 Dec 2024, 08:01:06 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages closed at ₹618.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 640.3 & 615.65 yesterday to end at 633.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

