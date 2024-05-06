Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Stock Dips in Trading Today

23 min read . Updated: 06 May 2024, 01:54 PM IST
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 1506.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1499.65 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Stock Price TodayPremium
Varun Beverages Stock Price Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : Varun Beverages' stock opened at 1525, reached a high of 1532.6, and a low of 1503.55 before closing at 1515.8. The market cap stood at 195768.16 crore with a 52-week high of 1560.3 and a low of 700. The BSE volume for the day was 35781 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:54:51 PM IST

Varun Beverages share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is -10.34% lower than yesterday

The volume of Varun Beverages traded by 1 PM is 10.34% lower than yesterday, with the price at 1497.2, down by 0.62%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may suggest further price declines.

06 May 2024, 01:40:38 PM IST

Varun Beverages share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1505.55 and 1498.75 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support at 1498.75 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1505.55.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11501.57Support 11491.12
Resistance 21507.33Support 21486.43
Resistance 31512.02Support 31480.67
06 May 2024, 01:05:01 PM IST

Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range

Varun Beverages stock price fluctuated between 1465 and 1510 on the current day.

06 May 2024, 12:54:10 PM IST

Varun Beverages share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -2.30% lower than yesterday

The volume of Varun Beverages traded until 12 AM is 2.30% lower than yesterday. The price is currently at 1499.55, down by 0.47%. Volume traded is a key indicator in studying trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 12:37:08 PM IST

Varun Beverages share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1508.73 and 1487.38 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 1487.38 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1508.73.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11505.55Support 11498.75
Resistance 21507.95Support 21494.35
Resistance 31512.35Support 31491.95
06 May 2024, 12:23:54 PM IST

Varun Beverages share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1486.39
10 Days1444.22
20 Days1441.17
50 Days1433.71
100 Days1334.15
300 Days1123.74
06 May 2024, 12:20:36 PM IST

Varun Beverages Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Varun Beverages share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

06 May 2024, 12:18:48 PM IST

Varun Beverages share price NSE Live :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1499.65, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹1506.6

Varun Beverages share price is at 1499.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1496.45 and 1520.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1496.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1520.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:50:40 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 24.67% higher than yesterday

By 11 AM, the volume of Varun Beverages traded was 24.67% higher than the previous day, with the price at 1497.3, reflecting a decrease of -0.62%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 11:33:02 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages reached a peak of 0.0 and a trough of 0.0 during the last trading hour. The stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 1496.2 (Resistance level 1) in the same hour, suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
06 May 2024, 11:27:17 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price update :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1497.1, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹1506.6

Varun Beverages share price is at 1497.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1496.45 and 1520.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1496.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1520.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:15:42 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price live: Stock Peers

In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.21% and 0.24% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Varun Beverages1503.2-3.4-0.231560.3700.0195298.0
06 May 2024, 11:01:39 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1480.0, 1.69% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 735.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1774.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7777
    Buy8876
    Hold3332
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
06 May 2024, 10:45:10 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 47.15% higher than yesterday

The volume of Varun Beverages traded by 10 AM is 47.15% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1495, showing a decrease of -0.77%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume implies a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 10:33:36 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages touched a high of 1491.5 & a low of 1465.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11496.2Support 11469.7
Resistance 21507.1Support 21454.1
Resistance 31522.7Support 31443.2
06 May 2024, 10:11:06 AM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:52:57 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price live: Stock Peers

In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have each increased by 0.31% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Varun Beverages1478.55-28.05-1.861560.3700.0192095.43
06 May 2024, 09:32:56 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1478, down -1.9% from yesterday's ₹1506.6

The current market price of Varun Beverages has broken the first support of 1496.45 & second support of 1487.5 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1472.0. If the stock price breaks the final support of 1472.0 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

06 May 2024, 09:22:52 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Varun Beverages has decreased by 2.02% and is currently trading at 1476.15. Over the past year, Varun Beverages shares have gained 108.89% to reach 1476.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 24.39% to reach 22561.60 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.49%
3 Months14.34%
6 Months58.29%
YTD21.81%
1 Year108.89%
06 May 2024, 08:47:46 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11520.9Support 11496.45
Resistance 21536.4Support 21487.5
Resistance 31545.35Support 31472.0
06 May 2024, 08:33:22 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1480.0, 1.77% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 735.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1774.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7777
    Buy8876
    Hold3332
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
06 May 2024, 08:20:56 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price Today : Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 1801 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2378 k

The trading volume yesterday was 24.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1766 k & BSE volume was 35 k.

06 May 2024, 08:03:18 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1515.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1532.6 & 1503.55 yesterday to end at 1515.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

