Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Stock Dips in Trading Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : Varun Beverages' stock opened at ₹1525, reached a high of ₹1532.6, and a low of ₹1503.55 before closing at ₹1515.8. The market cap stood at ₹195768.16 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1560.3 and a low of ₹700. The BSE volume for the day was 35781 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The volume of Varun Beverages traded by 1 PM is 10.34% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹1497.2, down by 0.62%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may suggest further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 1505.55 and 1498.75 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support at 1498.75 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1505.55.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1501.57
|Support 1
|1491.12
|Resistance 2
|1507.33
|Support 2
|1486.43
|Resistance 3
|1512.02
|Support 3
|1480.67
Varun Beverages stock price fluctuated between ₹1465 and ₹1510 on the current day.
The volume of Varun Beverages traded until 12 AM is 2.30% lower than yesterday. The price is currently at ₹1499.55, down by 0.47%. Volume traded is a key indicator in studying trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1508.73 and 1487.38 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 1487.38 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1508.73.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1505.55
|Support 1
|1498.75
|Resistance 2
|1507.95
|Support 2
|1494.35
|Resistance 3
|1512.35
|Support 3
|1491.95
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1486.39
|10 Days
|1444.22
|20 Days
|1441.17
|50 Days
|1433.71
|100 Days
|1334.15
|300 Days
|1123.74
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Varun Beverages share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Varun Beverages share price is at ₹1499.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1496.45 and ₹1520.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1496.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1520.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
By 11 AM, the volume of Varun Beverages traded was 24.67% higher than the previous day, with the price at ₹1497.3, reflecting a decrease of -0.62%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
Varun Beverages share price is at ₹1497.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1496.45 and ₹1520.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1496.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1520.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.21% and 0.24% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Varun Beverages
|1503.2
|-3.4
|-0.23
|1560.3
|700.0
|195298.0
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1480.0, 1.69% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹735.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1774.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|6
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The volume of Varun Beverages traded by 10 AM is 47.15% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1495, showing a decrease of -0.77%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume implies a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Varun Beverages touched a high of 1491.5 & a low of 1465.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1496.2
|Support 1
|1469.7
|Resistance 2
|1507.1
|Support 2
|1454.1
|Resistance 3
|1522.7
|Support 3
|1443.2
In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have each increased by 0.31% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Varun Beverages
|1478.55
|-28.05
|-1.86
|1560.3
|700.0
|192095.43
The current market price of Varun Beverages has broken the first support of ₹1496.45 & second support of ₹1487.5 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1472.0. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹1472.0 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
The share price of Varun Beverages has decreased by 2.02% and is currently trading at ₹1476.15. Over the past year, Varun Beverages shares have gained 108.89% to reach ₹1476.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 24.39% to reach 22561.60 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.49%
|3 Months
|14.34%
|6 Months
|58.29%
|YTD
|21.81%
|1 Year
|108.89%
The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1520.9
|Support 1
|1496.45
|Resistance 2
|1536.4
|Support 2
|1487.5
|Resistance 3
|1545.35
|Support 3
|1472.0
The trading volume yesterday was 24.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1766 k & BSE volume was 35 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1532.6 & ₹1503.55 yesterday to end at ₹1515.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
