Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹1520 and closed slightly higher at ₹1522.35. The stock reached a high of ₹1532.45 and a low of ₹1502.05. With a market capitalization of ₹195,592.97 crore, the company's performance remains robust, though it is below its 52-week high of ₹1707.1 and above the 52-week low of ₹828.2. A total of 38,112 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1523.03
|Support 1
|1492.13
|Resistance 2
|1543.42
|Support 2
|1481.62
|Resistance 3
|1553.93
|Support 3
|1461.23
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1780.0, 18.26% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹910.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1977.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 38 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1532.45 & ₹1502.05 yesterday to end at ₹1505.2. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.