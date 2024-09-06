Hello User
Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2024, by -1.13 %. The stock closed at 1522.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1505.2 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 1520 and closed slightly higher at 1522.35. The stock reached a high of 1532.45 and a low of 1502.05. With a market capitalization of 195,592.97 crore, the company's performance remains robust, though it is below its 52-week high of 1707.1 and above the 52-week low of 828.2. A total of 38,112 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2024, 08:46 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11523.03Support 11492.13
Resistance 21543.42Support 21481.62
Resistance 31553.93Support 31461.23
06 Sep 2024, 08:31 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1780.0, 18.26% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 910.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1977.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6667
    Buy9988
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
06 Sep 2024, 08:16 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2247 k

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 38 k.

06 Sep 2024, 08:01 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages closed at ₹1522.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1532.45 & 1502.05 yesterday to end at 1505.2. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

