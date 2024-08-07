Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages' stock on the last day opened at ₹1505.25, reached a high of ₹1544.05, and a low of ₹1455.8 before closing at ₹1505.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹189959.87 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1707.1 and the 52-week low was ₹802. The BSE volume for the day was 269348 shares traded.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1517.73
|Support 1
|1428.33
|Resistance 2
|1575.77
|Support 2
|1396.97
|Resistance 3
|1607.13
|Support 3
|1338.93
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1780.0, 21.76% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹910.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1977.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|8
|7
|8
|8
|Hold
|2
|3
|2
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.37% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 269 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1544.05 & ₹1455.8 yesterday to end at ₹1461.85. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.