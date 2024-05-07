Hello User
Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 07 May 2024, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 1506.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1505.35 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Stock Price Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : Varun Beverages' stock opened at 1508.95 and closed at 1506.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1512 and the low was 1465. The market capitalization is 195,605.74 crore. The 52-week high was 1560.3 and the 52-week low was 700. The BSE volume for the day was 57,675 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:38 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1480.0, 1.68% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 735.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1774.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7777
    Buy8876
    Hold3332
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
07 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today : Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 1713 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2256 k

The trading volume yesterday was 24.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1655 k & BSE volume was 57 k.

07 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1506.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1512 & 1465 yesterday to end at 1506.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

