Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : Varun Beverages' stock opened at ₹1508.95 and closed at ₹1506.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1512 and the low was ₹1465. The market capitalization is ₹195,605.74 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1560.3 and the 52-week low was ₹700. The BSE volume for the day was 57,675 shares.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1480.0, 1.68% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹735.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1774.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|6
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 24.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1655 k & BSE volume was 57 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1512 & ₹1465 yesterday to end at ₹1506.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
