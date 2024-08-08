Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages' stock opened at ₹1508.95 and closed at ₹1461.85 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1535.6, while the lowest was ₹1484.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹197,334.24 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1707.1 and ₹802 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 105,494 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages' stock price increased by 0.17% today, reaching ₹1521.15. Over the past year, Varun Beverages' shares have surged by 85.29%, while the Nifty index rose by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.65%
|3 Months
|-6.53%
|6 Months
|12.98%
|YTD
|22.88%
|1 Year
|85.29%
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1544.3
|Support 1
|1490.3
|Resistance 2
|1566.65
|Support 2
|1458.65
|Resistance 3
|1598.3
|Support 3
|1436.3
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1780.0, 17.21% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹910.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1977.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2684 k
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 105 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages closed at ₹1461.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1535.6 & ₹1484.9 yesterday to end at ₹1518.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.