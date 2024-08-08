Hello User
Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2024, by 3.88 %. The stock closed at 1461.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1518.6 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages' stock opened at 1508.95 and closed at 1461.85 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 1535.6, while the lowest was 1484.9. The market capitalization stood at 197,334.24 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 1707.1 and 802 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 105,494 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2024, 09:15 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages' stock price increased by 0.17% today, reaching 1521.15. Over the past year, Varun Beverages' shares have surged by 85.29%, while the Nifty index rose by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.65%
3 Months-6.53%
6 Months12.98%
YTD22.88%
1 Year85.29%
08 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11544.3Support 11490.3
Resistance 21566.65Support 21458.65
Resistance 31598.3Support 31436.3
08 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1780.0, 17.21% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 910.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1977.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy8888
    Hold2223
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
08 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2684 k

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 105 k.

08 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages closed at ₹1461.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1535.6 & 1484.9 yesterday to end at 1518.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

