Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 08 May 2024, by -4.28 %. The stock closed at 1505.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1440.95 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Stock Price Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : Varun Beverages opened at 1500 and closed at 1505.35 on the last day. The high for the day was 1500 and the low was 1438.15. The market capitalization stood at 187237.58 crores. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 1560.3 and 725.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 55255 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Varun Beverages share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11482.63Support 11424.43
Resistance 21520.42Support 21404.02
Resistance 31540.83Support 31366.23
08 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1480.0, 2.71% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 735.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1774.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6777
    Buy8876
    Hold3332
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
08 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today : Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2217 k

The trading volume yesterday was 32.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 55 k.

08 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1505.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1500 & 1438.15 yesterday to end at 1505.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

