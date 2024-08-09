Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages' stock opened at ₹1529.95 and closed at ₹1518.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1529.95, while the low was ₹1479.85. The market capitalization stands at ₹193292.95 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1707.1 and ₹802 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 47400 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1780.0, 19.66% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹910.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1977.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1821 k & BSE volume was 47 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1529.95 & ₹1479.85 yesterday to end at ₹1487.5. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.