Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2024, by -2.05 %. The stock closed at 1518.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1487.5 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages' stock opened at 1529.95 and closed at 1518.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1529.95, while the low was 1479.85. The market capitalization stands at 193292.95 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1707.1 and 802 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 47400 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1780.0, 19.66% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 910.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1977.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy8888
    Hold2223
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
09 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 1868 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2707 k

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1821 k & BSE volume was 47 k.

09 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages closed at ₹1518.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1529.95 & 1479.85 yesterday to end at 1487.5. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.