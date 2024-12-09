Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹631 and closed slightly higher at ₹633.45. The stock experienced a high of ₹645.2 and a low of ₹626.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹217,783.5 crore, the stock remains within its 52-week range, having a high of ₹682.84 and a low of ₹422.16. The BSE volume for the day was 94,291 shares.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price is at ₹644.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹632.13 and ₹650.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹632.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 650.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The share price of Varun Beverages has increased by 0.33%, currently trading at ₹646.20. Over the past year, the price of Varun Beverages shares has risen by 49.50% to reach ₹646.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 17.68%, reaching 24677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.68%
|3 Months
|7.13%
|6 Months
|6.03%
|YTD
|30.17%
|1 Year
|49.5%
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|650.93
|Support 1
|632.13
|Resistance 2
|657.37
|Support 2
|619.77
|Resistance 3
|669.73
|Support 3
|613.33
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹730.0, 13.58% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹606.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 94 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹645.2 & ₹626.45 yesterday to end at ₹642.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend