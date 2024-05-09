Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : Varun Beverages had an open price of ₹1440.45 and a close price of ₹1442.25 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹1510 and a low of ₹1436.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹195001.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1560.3, while the low was ₹725.85. The BSE volume for the day was 61934 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1480.0, 1.38% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹735.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1774.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|7
|7
|7
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|6
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 2.36% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 61 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1510 & ₹1436.85 yesterday to end at ₹1442.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!