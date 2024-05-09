Hello User
Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 09 May 2024, by 4.05 %. The stock closed at 1442.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1500.7 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Stock Price Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : Varun Beverages had an open price of 1440.45 and a close price of 1442.25 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 1510 and a low of 1436.85. The market capitalization stood at 195001.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1560.3, while the low was 725.85. The BSE volume for the day was 61934 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1480.0, 1.38% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 735.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1774.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6777
    Buy8876
    Hold3332
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
09 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today : Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2265 k

The trading volume yesterday was 2.36% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 61 k.

09 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1442.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1510 & 1436.85 yesterday to end at 1442.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

