Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 10 Dec 2024, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 644.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 641 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 644 and closed slightly higher at 644.05. The stock reached a high of 650 and a low of 638.95, reflecting moderate volatility. With a market capitalization of 216,955 crore, the stock is currently trading well above its 52-week low of 422.16, but remains below its 52-week high of 682.84. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 235,137 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 730.0, 13.88% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 606.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9996
    Buy8888
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
10 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6897 k

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 235 k.

10 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages closed at ₹644.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 650 & 638.95 yesterday to end at 641. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

