Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹644 and closed slightly higher at ₹644.05. The stock reached a high of ₹650 and a low of ₹638.95, reflecting moderate volatility. With a market capitalization of ₹216,955 crore, the stock is currently trading well above its 52-week low of ₹422.16, but remains below its 52-week high of ₹682.84. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 235,137 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹730.0, 13.88% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹606.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 235 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹650 & ₹638.95 yesterday to end at ₹641. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend