Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹645 and closed slightly lower at ₹641.4, with a daily high of ₹653.5 and a low of ₹641.6. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹218,223.1 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹682.84 and a low of ₹428.16, with a trading volume of 129,457 shares on the BSE.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|651.73
|Support 1
|640.23
|Resistance 2
|658.12
|Support 2
|635.12
|Resistance 3
|663.23
|Support 3
|628.73
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹730.0, 12.99% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹606.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 129 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹653.5 & ₹641.6 yesterday to end at ₹646.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend