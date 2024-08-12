Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹1514.6 and closed at ₹1487.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1527.55 and a low of ₹1501.85. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹196086.77 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1707.1, while its 52-week low is ₹802. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 30,758 shares for the day.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1520.9
|Support 1
|1498.4
|Resistance 2
|1535.45
|Support 2
|1490.45
|Resistance 3
|1543.4
|Support 3
|1475.9
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1780.0, 17.96% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹910.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1977.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1192 k & BSE volume was 30 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1527.55 & ₹1501.85 yesterday to end at ₹1509. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.