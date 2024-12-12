Hello User
Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Faces Decline in Trading Performance Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 12 Dec 2024, by -0.5 %. The stock closed at 644.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 640.8 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 646 and closed slightly lower at 645.25. The stock reached a high of 648.85 and a low of 642.25 throughout the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 217,749.7 crore, with a 52-week high of 682.84 and a low of 428.16. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 39,187 shares for Varun Beverages.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 09:33 AM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹640.8, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹644.05

Varun Beverages Live Updates: The current market price of Varun Beverages has broken the first support of 641.33 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 638.82. If the stock price breaks the second support of 638.82 then there can be further negative price movement.

12 Dec 2024, 09:16 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Varun Beverages has decreased by 0.19%, currently trading at 642.80. Over the past year, the company's shares have experienced a significant increase of 49.05%, reaching 642.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.36%, reaching 24,641.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.05%
3 Months2.59%
6 Months3.35%
YTD30.15%
1 Year49.05%
12 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1647.23Support 1641.33
Resistance 2650.62Support 2638.82
Resistance 3653.13Support 3635.43
12 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 730.0, 13.41% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 606.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9996
    Buy8888
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
12 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 1982 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 7102 k

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 72.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1943 k & BSE volume was 39 k.

12 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages closed at ₹645.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 648.85 & 642.25 yesterday to end at 643.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

