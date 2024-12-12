Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Faces Decline in Trading Performance Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹646 and closed slightly lower at ₹645.25. The stock reached a high of ₹648.85 and a low of ₹642.25 throughout the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹217,749.7 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹682.84 and a low of ₹428.16. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 39,187 shares for Varun Beverages.
Varun Beverages Live Updates: The current market price of Varun Beverages has broken the first support of ₹641.33 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹638.82. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹638.82 then there can be further negative price movement.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Varun Beverages has decreased by 0.19%, currently trading at ₹642.80. Over the past year, the company's shares have experienced a significant increase of 49.05%, reaching ₹642.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.36%, reaching 24,641.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.05%
|3 Months
|2.59%
|6 Months
|3.35%
|YTD
|30.15%
|1 Year
|49.05%
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|647.23
|Support 1
|641.33
|Resistance 2
|650.62
|Support 2
|638.82
|Resistance 3
|653.13
|Support 3
|635.43
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹730.0, 13.41% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹606.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 72.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1943 k & BSE volume was 39 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹648.85 & ₹642.25 yesterday to end at ₹643.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend