Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹1504.8 and closed slightly higher at ₹1507.75. The stock experienced a high of ₹1504.8 and a low of ₹1471.1 throughout the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹191558.19 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1707.1 and ₹802 respectively. A total of 48784 shares were traded on the BSE.
Price Analysis
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages' share price has increased by 0.56% and is currently trading at ₹1,482.45. Over the past year, Varun Beverages' shares have surged by 73.45% to reach ₹1,482.45. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.09%
|3 Months
|-8.88%
|6 Months
|6.04%
|YTD
|19.11%
|1 Year
|73.45%
Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1492.97
|Support 1
|1461.02
|Resistance 2
|1513.93
|Support 2
|1450.03
|Resistance 3
|1524.92
|Support 3
|1429.07
Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1780.0, 20.75% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹910.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1977.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Buy
|9
|8
|7
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 1961 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2711 k
The trading volume yesterday was 27.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday's NSE volume was 1912 k & BSE volume was 48 k.
Varun Beverages closed at ₹1507.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1504.8 & ₹1471.1 yesterday to end at ₹1474.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.