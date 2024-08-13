Explore
Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

2 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 13 Aug 2024, by -2.23 %. The stock closed at 1507.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1474.15 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 1504.8 and closed slightly higher at 1507.75. The stock experienced a high of 1504.8 and a low of 1471.1 throughout the day. The company's market capitalization stood at 191558.19 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1707.1 and 802 respectively. A total of 48784 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 09:15:11 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages' share price has increased by 0.56% and is currently trading at 1,482.45. Over the past year, Varun Beverages' shares have surged by 73.45% to reach 1,482.45. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.09%
3 Months-8.88%
6 Months6.04%
YTD19.11%
1 Year73.45%
13 Aug 2024, 08:49:54 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11492.97Support 11461.02
Resistance 21513.93Support 21450.03
Resistance 31524.92Support 31429.07
13 Aug 2024, 08:35:30 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1780.0, 20.75% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 910.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1977.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6667
    Buy9878
    Hold2232
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
13 Aug 2024, 08:16:38 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 1961 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2711 k

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1912 k & BSE volume was 48 k.

13 Aug 2024, 08:02:43 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages closed at ₹1507.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1504.8 & 1471.1 yesterday to end at 1474.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

