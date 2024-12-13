Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹642.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹644.05. The stock reached a high of ₹649 and a low of ₹635.55, reflecting a volatile trading session. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹218,527.4 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹682.84 and a low of ₹428.16, with a BSE volume of 229,561 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|650.77
|Support 1
|637.27
|Resistance 2
|656.63
|Support 2
|629.63
|Resistance 3
|664.27
|Support 3
|623.77
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹730.0, 12.81% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹606.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 229 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹649 & ₹635.55 yesterday to end at ₹647.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend