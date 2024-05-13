Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages sees positive trading day

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : Varun Beverages' stock price on the last day closed at ₹1444.65, slightly lower than the opening price of ₹1465. The stock reached a high of ₹1469.35 and a low of ₹1440 during the trading day. The market capitalization of Varun Beverages stands at ₹190,421.12 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1560.3 and ₹725.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 320,527 shares traded.
Varun Beverages share price NSE Live :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1468.95, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹1463.3
Varun Beverages share price is at ₹1468.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1445.23 and ₹1475.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1445.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1475.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Varun Beverages share price live: Price Analysis
The stock price of Varun Beverages has increased by 0.68% and is currently trading at ₹1473.30. Over the past year, the price of Varun Beverages shares has surged by 85.27% to ₹1473.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to reach 22027.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.88%
|3 Months
|5.24%
|6 Months
|45.02%
|YTD
|18.3%
|1 Year
|85.27%
Varun Beverages share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1475.68
|Support 1
|1445.23
|Resistance 2
|1488.07
|Support 2
|1427.17
|Resistance 3
|1506.13
|Support 3
|1414.78
Varun Beverages share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1480.0, 0.99% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹735.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1774.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|7
|7
|7
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|6
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages share price Today : Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 1222 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2160 k
The trading volume yesterday was 43.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 901 k & BSE volume was 320 k.
Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1444.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1469.35 & ₹1440 yesterday to end at ₹1444.65. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend
