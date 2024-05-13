Hello User
Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 13 May 2024, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 1463.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1468.95 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Stock Price Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : Varun Beverages' stock price on the last day closed at 1444.65, slightly lower than the opening price of 1465. The stock reached a high of 1469.35 and a low of 1440 during the trading day. The market capitalization of Varun Beverages stands at 190,421.12 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1560.3 and 725.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 320,527 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST Varun Beverages share price NSE Live :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1468.95, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹1463.3

Varun Beverages share price is at 1468.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1445.23 and 1475.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1445.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1475.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Price Analysis

The stock price of Varun Beverages has increased by 0.68% and is currently trading at 1473.30. Over the past year, the price of Varun Beverages shares has surged by 85.27% to 1473.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to reach 22027.95 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.88%
3 Months5.24%
6 Months45.02%
YTD18.3%
1 Year85.27%
13 May 2024, 09:06 AM IST Q4 results today: Varun Beverages, Zomato, Jindal Steel, and Aditya Birla Capital among 51 companies to report earnings

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/q4-results-today-varun-beverages-zomato-jindal-steel-aditya-birla-capital-among-51-companies-to-report-earnings-may-13-11715561721253.html

13 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Varun Beverages share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11475.68Support 11445.23
Resistance 21488.07Support 21427.17
Resistance 31506.13Support 31414.78
13 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1480.0, 0.99% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 735.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1774.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6777
    Buy8876
    Hold3332
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
13 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today : Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 1222 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2160 k

The trading volume yesterday was 43.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 901 k & BSE volume was 320 k.

13 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1444.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1469.35 & 1440 yesterday to end at 1444.65. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

