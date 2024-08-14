Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹1479.95 and closed at ₹1474.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1502.95 and dipped to a low of ₹1453.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹193760.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1707.1, while the 52-week low is ₹828.2. A total of 145183 shares were traded on the BSE.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1780.0, 19.37% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹910.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1977.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Buy
|9
|8
|7
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1893 k & BSE volume was 145 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1502.95 & ₹1453.45 yesterday to end at ₹1491.1. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.